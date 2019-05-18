High school baseball: Trinity Christian moves on to state semifinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kishon Frett homered and drove in a pair of runs and Bryan Muniz added a pair of hits as Trinity Christian beat Episcopal 7-2 in the regional final on Friday night.

Dylan Simmons was dominant on the mound, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits in 6.2 innings pitched. Layton Perry struck out five in 3.2 innings for Episcopal. Trinity will face Delray Beach American Heritage in the state semifinals on May 24 at 4 p.m. in Fort Myers.

Region 1-3A

Ben Anderson and Jack Rhodes had two hits apiece for Christ’s Church but the Eagles fell to Wakulla Christian 7-4 in the regional final.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.