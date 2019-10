High school cross country: Area honor roll as districts begin

Runners compete at the Katie Caples Invitational last month at Bishop Kenny.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High school cross country runners across the area will be competing in district meets throughout the week. A glance at the top 10 local times this season.

Boys

Place Athlete School Time Event

1. Rheinhardt Harrison, Nease, 15:23.20, FSU Invitational Pre-State

2. Bradley Ball, Nease, 15:34.90, FSU Invitational Pre-State

3. William Brady, Bolles, 15:43.10 FSU Invitational Pre-State

4. Jahari White, Bartram Trail, 15:54.10, Great American Cross Country Festival

5. Cole Rutkowski, Bolles, 15:55, Great American Cross Country Festival

6. Matthew Stratton, St. Johns CD, 15:57.94, Bobcat Classic

7. Will Livesay, Fleming Island, 16:03.84, New World Fall Spectacular

8. Justin Tackling, Nease, 16:03.90, FSU Invitational Pre-State

9. Mac Williams, Creekside, 16:04.45, New World Fall Spectacular

10. Kameron Wallizada, Fleming Island, 16:04.60, New World Fall Spectacular

Girls

Place Athlete School Time Event

1. Elizabeth Iliff, Creekside, 18:11.94, New World Fall Spectacular

2. Elizabeth Csikai, Bolles, 18:22.50, Great American Cross Country Festival

3. Reilly Barber, St. Augustine, 18:24.60, FSU Invitational Pre-State

4. Maxine Montoya, Bolles, 18:27.10, FSU Invitational Pre-State

5. Ella Mickler, Bolles, 18:31.70, Great American Cross Country Festival

6. Madison Niederriter, St. Augustine, 18:45, Bale-n-Trail

7. Laci Watford, University Christian, 18:46.22, New World Fall Spectacular

8. Blake Petrick, Creekside, 18:55.89, New World Fall Spectacular

9. Mei Chang, Fleming Island, 18:56.30, FSU Invitational Pre-State

10. Layne Rivera, Bolles, 19:01.40, Great American Cross Country Festival

Source: FlRunners.com.

