High school football 2019: Spring football game schedule for the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Spring high school football practice begins April 22 and most schools will cap practice with spring games. A glance at matchups between area teams.

Friday, May 10

Fort White at Baker County, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

Cedar Creek Christian at Tallahassee Maclay, 6 p.m.

Creekside at Clay, 7 p.m.

Episcopal at Providence, 6 p.m.

Mandarin at St. Augustine (jamboree also includes Daytona Beach Mainland), 6 p.m.

Jackson at Yulee, 7 p.m.

Keystone Heights and Union County at Gainesville P.K. Yonge, jamboree)

Sandalwood at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Westside at Menendez, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Atlantic Coast at Spruce Creek (jamboree, also includes Apopka), 6 p.m.

Baldwin at Ocala Trinity Catholic, 7 p.m.

Bishop Kenny at Ponte Vedra, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Bartram Trail, 7 p.m.

Eagle’s View at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Fernandina Beach at Englewood, 7 p.m.

Fleming Island at Flagler Palm Coast, 7 p.m.

Lake Weir at Bradford, 7 p.m.

Nease at Palatka, 7 p.m.

Oakleaf at First Coast, 7 p.m.

Orange Park at White, 7 p.m.

Ribault at Parker, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

St. Johns Country Day at Bishop Snyder, 7 p.m.

University Christian at Bolles scrimmage

West Nassau at Paxon, 7 p.m.

Intrasquad scrimmage, St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Joshua Christian at Hilliard, 6 p.m.

Lee at Gainesville Buchholz, 6 p.m.

Middleburg at Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Christ’s Church at Stanton, 6 p.m.

GEORGIA

Friday, May 17

Charlton County at Camden County, 7 p.m.

TBA: Brunswick, Glynn Academy, Ware County

No game scheduled as of now

North Florida Educational

Raines

Trinity Christian

