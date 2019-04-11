High school football 2019: Spring football game schedule for the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Spring high school football practice begins April 22 and most schools will cap practice with spring games. A glance at matchups between area teams.
Friday, May 10
Fort White at Baker County, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 16
Cedar Creek Christian at Tallahassee Maclay, 6 p.m.
Creekside at Clay, 7 p.m.
Episcopal at Providence, 6 p.m.
Mandarin at St. Augustine (jamboree also includes Daytona Beach Mainland), 6 p.m.
Jackson at Yulee, 7 p.m.
Keystone Heights and Union County at Gainesville P.K. Yonge, jamboree)
Sandalwood at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Westside at Menendez, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 17
Atlantic Coast at Spruce Creek (jamboree, also includes Apopka), 6 p.m.
Baldwin at Ocala Trinity Catholic, 7 p.m.
Bishop Kenny at Ponte Vedra, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Bartram Trail, 7 p.m.
Eagle’s View at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Fernandina Beach at Englewood, 7 p.m.
Fleming Island at Flagler Palm Coast, 7 p.m.
Lake Weir at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Nease at Palatka, 7 p.m.
Oakleaf at First Coast, 7 p.m.
Orange Park at White, 7 p.m.
Ribault at Parker, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
St. Johns Country Day at Bishop Snyder, 7 p.m.
University Christian at Bolles scrimmage
West Nassau at Paxon, 7 p.m.
Intrasquad scrimmage, St. Joseph, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 23
Joshua Christian at Hilliard, 6 p.m.
Lee at Gainesville Buchholz, 6 p.m.
Middleburg at Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 24
Christ’s Church at Stanton, 6 p.m.
GEORGIA
Friday, May 17
Charlton County at Camden County, 7 p.m.
TBA: Brunswick, Glynn Academy, Ware County
No game scheduled as of now
North Florida Educational
Raines
Trinity Christian
