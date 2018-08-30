High school football games that have been rescheduled in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the wake of the shooting at the Lee-Raines game, four Duval County high school football games have been moved in the interest of safety.

As previously reported, Raines at First Coast and Lee at Westside, both scheduled for August 30 have been moved to Saturday at 10 a.m.

Additionally, Raines at Ed White scheduled for Sept. 7 has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6.

The First Coast at Ribault game scheduled for Sept. 21 has been moved to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22.

There are no changes for games scheduled for Sept. 14 or Sept. 28 and no announcements were made for games scheduled after September.

The school district moved the games based on expected high attendance.

