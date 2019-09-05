High school football Week 3: Games to watch, schedule

A glance at notable high school football games in Week 3. Due to Hurricane Dorian, games this week are Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

Creekside (2-0) at Bartram Trail (2-0), Saturday, 6 p.m.: An excellent St. Johns County rivalry, although it's been one-sided in its brief history. The Bears own a 10-1 edge in this series, although that lone loss in 2014 is what kept them out of the playoffs. The Knights are coming off of a stunning 58-51 win over rival Nease, a game that they trailed in by as many as 17. AJ Jones III has been the offensive workhorse for the Bears (220 rushing yards, 6 TDs). Chad Dodson has come back strong from a knee injury. He's passed for 369 yards and a pair of TDs, both of those to Eric Weatherly. QB Quinn Sieger has been stellar for Creekside. He's got 480 passing yards and 9 TDs, the bulk of that total going to Jack Goodrich (227 yards, 5 receiving TDs).

Venice (1-1) at Trinity Christian (1-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m. : Talk about a heavyweight clash falling out of thin air. When Duval County Public Schools canceled games this week involving its teams, that left the Conquerors with an open date on an already brutal schedule. Venice, a program that won a Class 7A state title in 2017 and went 12-2 last year, was left open after a Week 3 cancellation. And the match was made quickly on Tuesday night. The Conquerors now have a full schedule, and nine of those 10 teams have won state championships. Trinity is coming off of a 45-42 overtime win on the road at Tallahassee Godby in Week 2. RB Kyjuan Herndon (312 rushing yards, 5 TDs) leads the Trinity offense.

West Nassau (1-1) at Yulee (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: Nassau County's most competitive rivalry. The Hornets lead the all-time series, 7-5, but the Warriors have won back-to-back games, including 28-0 last year. West Nassau gave up plenty of yardage last week in a loss to Lee, but they have had one of the better defenses in the area. The Warriors will look to hem in RB Khamari Barksdale, who rushed for 163 yards and a TD last week in a rivalry win over Fernandina Beach. QB Chaz Hirschman leads the Warriors passing attack (136 yards, 3 TDs).

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

All games 7 p.m. unless indicated

• Eagle's View (1-1) at Joshua Christian (0-2)

• Hamilton County (0-2) at Suwannee (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

• Hialeah-Miami Lakes (0-1) at Bolles (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

• Interlachen (1-1) at Fernandina Beach (0-2)

• Santa Fe (1-1) at Fort White (1-1)

• Union County (2-0) at Dixie County (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

• Venice (1-1) at Trinity Christian (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

• West Nassau (1-1) at Yulee (1-1)



GEORGIA

FRIDAY

• Appling County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

• Locust Grove at Camden County, 7:30 p.m., canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

• Glynn Academy at Groves, canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

• McIntosh County at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

• Pierce County at Savannah Beach, canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

• Ware County at Coffee, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

• AA Christian Academy (0-1) at Columbia (2-0), 7:30 p.m., rescheduled from Friday

• Bishop Snyder (0-2) at Gainesville Oak Hall (1-1), 6 p.m., rescheduled from Friday

• Creekside (2-0) at Bartram Trail (2-0), 6 p.m., rescheduled from Friday

• Fleming Island (2-0) at Palatka (0-2), 10 a.m., rescheduled from Friday

• Raines (0-1) at Lee (1-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

MONDAY

• Baldwin (2-0) at Westside (2-0), 6 p.m., rescheduled from Sept. 6

• Cedar Creek Christian (1-1) at Paxon (1-1), 6 p.m., rescheduled from Sept. 6

• Hilliard (1-1) at Episcopal (2-0), 6 p.m., rescheduled from Sept. 6

• Oakleaf (1-1) at Ridgeview (0-2), 6 p.m., rescheduled from Sept. 6

TUESDAY

• Raines (0-1) at Lee (1-1), 6 p.m., rescheduled from Sept. 7

OFF: Baker County, Baldwin, Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Bradford, Cedar Creek Christian, Christ's Church, Clay, Crescent City, Englewood, First Coast, Fernandina Beach, Flagler Palm Coast, Hilliard, Jackson, Mandarin, Matanzas, Middleburg, Nease, North Florida Educational, Orange Park, Paxon, Providence, Ponte Vedra, Ribault, Sandalwood, St. Augustine, St. Joseph, Stanton, University Christian, Ware County, Westside, Wolfson



