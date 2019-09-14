Sports

High school football Week 4 scoreboard, highlights

By News4Jax.com Staff

Nease defensive lineman Adrian Williams (44) drags down Sandalwood receiver Jeremiah Huntley (2) during a game on Friday night. Sandalwood won 44-19. (Ralph D. Priddy, For News4Jax)

A quick glance at scores and highlights from Week 4 of high school football from around the First Coast. 

THURSDAY

  • Matanzas 35, Middleburg 30, rescheduled from Sept. 6

FRIDAY

  • Baker County 23, White 13
  • Bartram Trail 32, Mandarin 7
  • Bolles 28, St. Augustine 7
  • Columbia 21, Pensacola Pine Forest 13 
  • Christ's Church 34, Deltona Trinity Christian 13
  • Creekside 31, First Coast 21 
  • Crescent City 41, Wildwood 8
  • Episcopal 28, Englewood 14
  • Flagler Palm Coast 41, Spruce Creek 20
  • Fleming Island 23, Fletcher 13
  • Gainesville Buchholz 34, Atlantic Coast 14 
  • Gainesville Oak Hall 28, St. Joseph 14 
  • Interlachen 30, Eagle's View 24
  • Jordan Christian Prep 24, Joshua Christian 0
  • Keystone Heights 35, Umatilla 6 
  • Madison County 55, Suwannee 28 
  • Mayo Lafayette 41, Cedar Creek Christian 0
  • Menendez 35, Gainesville Eastside 18
  • Newberry 41, Union County 24 
  • Oakleaf 37, Gainesville 6
  • Orange Park 13, Clay 8 
  • Parker 46, Bishop Kenny 7
  • Plantation American Heritage 31, Trinity Christian 17
  • Ponte Vedra 33, Palatka 29 
  • Providence 47, Bishop Snyder 14
  • Sandalwood 44, Nease 19
  • University Christian 55, North Florida Educational 12
  • West Nassau 42, Baldwin 32 
  • Westside 41, Jackson 0 
  • Wolfson 28, Fernandina Beach 21
  • Yulee 36, Paxon 15 

OFF: Bradford, Fort White, Hilliard, Matanzas, Middleburg, Ridgeview, St. Johns Country Day, Stanton

SATURDAY

  • Raines (0-1) at Lee (1-1), 2 p.m.

GEORGIA

THURSDAY

  • Pierce County 49, New Hampstead 40

FRIDAY

  • Brunswick 34, McIntosh County 0, rescheduled from Sept. 6
  • Camden County 24, Richmond Hill 20
  • Ware County 35, Jonesboro 34, 2 OT

OFF: Charlton County, Glynn Academy

