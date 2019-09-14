High school football Week 4 scoreboard, highlights

Nease defensive lineman Adrian Williams (44) drags down Sandalwood receiver Jeremiah Huntley (2) during a game on Friday night. Sandalwood won 44-19. (Ralph D. Priddy, For News4Jax)

A quick glance at scores and highlights from Week 4 of high school football from around the First Coast.

THURSDAY

Matanzas 35, Middleburg 30, rescheduled from Sept. 6

FRIDAY

Baker County 23, White 13

Bartram Trail 32, Mandarin 7

Bolles 28, St. Augustine 7

Columbia 21, Pensacola Pine Forest 13

Christ's Church 34, Deltona Trinity Christian 13

Creekside 31, First Coast 21

Crescent City 41, Wildwood 8

Episcopal 28, Englewood 14

Flagler Palm Coast 41, Spruce Creek 20

Fleming Island 23, Fletcher 13

Gainesville Buchholz 34, Atlantic Coast 14

Gainesville Oak Hall 28, St. Joseph 14

Interlachen 30, Eagle's View 24

Jordan Christian Prep 24, Joshua Christian 0

Keystone Heights 35, Umatilla 6

Madison County 55, Suwannee 28

Mayo Lafayette 41, Cedar Creek Christian 0

Menendez 35, Gainesville Eastside 18

Newberry 41, Union County 24

Oakleaf 37, Gainesville 6

Orange Park 13, Clay 8

Parker 46, Bishop Kenny 7

Plantation American Heritage 31, Trinity Christian 17

Ponte Vedra 33, Palatka 29

Providence 47, Bishop Snyder 14

Sandalwood 44, Nease 19

University Christian 55, North Florida Educational 12

West Nassau 42, Baldwin 32

Westside 41, Jackson 0

Wolfson 28, Fernandina Beach 21

Yulee 36, Paxon 15

OFF: Bradford, Fort White, Hilliard, Matanzas, Middleburg, Ridgeview, St. Johns Country Day, Stanton

SATURDAY

Raines (0-1) at Lee (1-1), 2 p.m.

GEORGIA

THURSDAY

Pierce County 49, New Hampstead 40

FRIDAY

Brunswick 34, McIntosh County 0, rescheduled from Sept. 6

Camden County 24, Richmond Hill 20

Ware County 35, Jonesboro 34, 2 OT

OFF: Charlton County, Glynn Academy

