High school football Week 4 scoreboard, highlights

A quick glance at scores and highlights from Week 4 of high school football from around the First Coast.
Week 4 Game of the Week story: Bolles 28, St. Augustine 7
Week 4 All-Star of the Night: Bolles' Caden Fordham
Week 4 Catch of the Night: Orange Park's Sean Dixon
THURSDAY
- Matanzas 35, Middleburg 30, rescheduled from Sept. 6
FRIDAY
- Baker County 23, White 13
- Bartram Trail 32, Mandarin 7
- Bolles 28, St. Augustine 7
- Columbia 21, Pensacola Pine Forest 13
- Christ's Church 34, Deltona Trinity Christian 13
- Creekside 31, First Coast 21
- Crescent City 41, Wildwood 8
- Episcopal 28, Englewood 14
- Flagler Palm Coast 41, Spruce Creek 20
- Fleming Island 23, Fletcher 13
- Gainesville Buchholz 34, Atlantic Coast 14
- Gainesville Oak Hall 28, St. Joseph 14
- Interlachen 30, Eagle's View 24
- Jordan Christian Prep 24, Joshua Christian 0
- Keystone Heights 35, Umatilla 6
- Madison County 55, Suwannee 28
- Mayo Lafayette 41, Cedar Creek Christian 0
- Menendez 35, Gainesville Eastside 18
- Newberry 41, Union County 24
- Oakleaf 37, Gainesville 6
- Orange Park 13, Clay 8
- Parker 46, Bishop Kenny 7
- Plantation American Heritage 31, Trinity Christian 17
- Ponte Vedra 33, Palatka 29
- Providence 47, Bishop Snyder 14
- Sandalwood 44, Nease 19
- University Christian 55, North Florida Educational 12
- West Nassau 42, Baldwin 32
- Westside 41, Jackson 0
- Wolfson 28, Fernandina Beach 21
- Yulee 36, Paxon 15
OFF: Bradford, Fort White, Hilliard, Matanzas, Middleburg, Ridgeview, St. Johns Country Day, Stanton
SATURDAY
- Raines (0-1) at Lee (1-1), 2 p.m.
GEORGIA
THURSDAY
- Pierce County 49, New Hampstead 40
FRIDAY
- Brunswick 34, McIntosh County 0, rescheduled from Sept. 6
- Camden County 24, Richmond Hill 20
- Ware County 35, Jonesboro 34, 2 OT
OFF: Charlton County, Glynn Academy
