High school football Week 4: Top games to watch, schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A glance at four of the area's top games during Week 4 of the high school football season. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *.

Fletcher (1-1) at Fleming Island (2-0), 7:30*: The Super 10 No. 8 Golden Eagles get a challenge in their district opener from the Senators. Fleming is allowing teams an average of just 225 yards per game. Fletcher RB Myles Montgomery is averaging a robust 9 yards per carry, so expect something to break. Fleming QB Dean Hyams has passed for 412 yards and three TDs in two games, while RB Timmy Thomas (115 yards, two TDs) has carried the load on the ground.

Mandarin (2-0) at Bartram Trail (3-0)*: The District 1-8A opener is a big one featuring the Super 10 No. 2 Mustangs and No. 4 Bears. Mandarin is the defending 8A state champion and has reigning Mr. Football Carson Beck. The Mustangs defense is no slouch and the more experienced part of the team at this point. The Bears are explosive offensively, with QB Chad Dodson, RB AJ Jones and WR Eric Weatherly leading the way. But the Bears have a defense that has grown stronger by the game.

Plantation American Heritage (2-1) at Trinity Christian (1-2), 7:30: A matchup between two of the state's premier programs, and that seems to be a familiar refrain with Trinity opponents this season. The Conquerors gave Venice everything it could handle last week in a 50-49 double OT loss. The Patriots will try and slow Trinity RB Kyjuan Herndon, who is averaging 183 yards rushing and three TDs per game. Marcus Burke showcased his big play ability last week with a 99-yard TD catch and run.

St. Augustine (2-0) at Bolles (1-1), 7:30 p.m.: The first meeting between the teams since the 2004 state semifinals, a game won handily by the Bulldogs. The Yellow Jackets have a strong offense, led by dual-threat QB Sammy Edwards and RBs Justus Johnson and Ty Baxter. RB Kenny Samuels and QB Ben Netting are the headliners on a diverse offense for Bolles, although Jeremiah Johnson has thrown two TDs on three attempts this season.



WEEK 4 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

Matanzas (0-2) at Middleburg (0-2), 6 p.m., rescheduled from Sept. 6

FRIDAY

Baker County (1-1) at White (2-0), 6 p.m.*

Cedar Creek Christian (1-1) at Mayo Lafayette (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Christ's Church (2-0) at Deltona Trinity Christian (1-1)

Clay (0-2) at Orange Park (1-1)*

Eagle's View (2-1) at Interlachen (2-1)

Englewood (1-1) at Episcopal (3-0)

Fernandina Beach (0-3) at Wolfson (1-1), 6 p.m.

First Coast (1-1) at Creekside (2-1)*

Flagler Palm Coast (2-0) at Spruce Creek (1-0)*

Fletcher (1-1) at Fleming Island (2-0), 7:30*

Gainesville Buchholz (1-1) at Atlantic Coast (0-2), 6 p.m.*

Gainesville Eastside (1-2) at Menendez (1-1)*

Gainesville Oak Hall (2-1) at St. Joseph (2-0)

Gainesville (0-2) at Oakleaf (2-1)

Joshua Christian (0-3) at Jordan Christian Prep (1-1)

Keystone Heights (2-0) at Umatilla

Mandarin (2-0) at Bartram Trail (3-0)*

Newberry (2-1) at Union County (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Parker (0-2) at Bishop Kenny (1-1)*

Pensacola Pine Forest (1-1) at Columbia (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Plantation American Heritage (2-1) at Trinity Christian (1-2), 7:30

Ponte Vedra (2-0) at Palatka (0-2)

Providence (0-1) at Bishop Snyder (0-3)

St. Augustine (2-0) at Bolles (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Sandalwood (2-0) at Nease (0-2)*

Suwannee (3-0) at Madison County (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

North Florida Educational (1-1) at University Christian (1-1), rescheduled from Hurricane Dorian

West Nassau (2-1) at Baldwin (3-0), 6 p.m.

Westside (2-1) at Jackson (0-2), 6 p.m.

Wildwood (2-1) at Crescent City (1-1)

Yulee (1-2) at Paxon (2-1), 6 p.m.*

OFF: Bradford, Fort White, Hilliard, Matanzas, Middleburg, Ridgeview, St. Johns Country Day, Stanton

SATURDAY

Raines (0-1) at Lee (1-1), 2 p.m.

GEORGIA

THURSDAY

New Hampstead at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

McIntosh County at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m., rescheduled from Sept. 6

Richmond Hill at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Ware County at Jonesboro, 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Charlton County, Glynn Academy

