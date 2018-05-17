High school softball final four pushed back again by rain

Rain has been playing havoc with the state softball tournament this week. With more severe weather forecasted for the rest of the week in the Vero Beach area, the Final Four has been pushed back again.

Now, the first games won't be played until Monday.

That includes Trinity Christian who will now play Montverde Academy at 6:05 p.m. Monday.

Keystone Heights will face West Nassau at 8:35 a.m Tuesday, the day after the Warriors graduation ceremony.

Clay plays Land O'Lakes in the 6A semifinal Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. and Oakleaf will play Lakewood Ranch in an 8A semifinal at 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

