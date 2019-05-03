High school softball: Mandarin, Oakleaf among district champions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High school softball district tournament championship games were Thursday night. A look at the winners of those games. Super 6 rankings in parentheses. First-round state playoff games are Wednesday and Thursday.
District 1-9A: (2) Mandarin 5, Sandalwood 3
District 2-8A: (1) Oakleaf 13, Atlantic Coast 4
District 3-7A: Gainesville 1, Middleburg 0 (8 innings)
District 4-7A: (4) Bartram Trail vs. (3) Creekside, postponed to May 6, 6 p.m.
District 3-6A: Paxon vs.Stanton
District 4-6A: Ponte Vedra vs. Ridgeview
District 3-5A: (5) Baker County 6, Suwannee 5 (8 innings)
District 4-5A: West Nassau 7, Yulee 2
District 5-5A: Santa Fe 3, Palatka 2 (11 innings)
District 2-4A: (6) Trinity Christian 2, Providence 1
District 2-3A: St. Johns CD 3, University Christian 2
District 2-2A: Peniel 4, Christ’s Church 3
District 6-1A: Hilliard 9, Williston 3
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.