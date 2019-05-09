High school softball: Middleburg, Oakleaf among first-round winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The first night of the high school softball state playoffs is in the books, with a major upset, too.
Middleburg had the victory of the night Wednesday, edging News4Jax Super 6 No. 4 Bartram Trail 3-2. Haleigh Wright had two hits for the Broncos, while Olivia Wilbur drove in two runs for Middleburg (12-13), which won its first playoff game since 2010.
A look at the results.
REGION 1-9A
Mandarin 5 University 4 (F/9)
Spruce Creek 4, Sandalwood 1
REGION 1-8A
Chiles 6, Atlantic Coast 4
Oakleaf 6, Tallahassee Lincoln 1
REGION 1-7A
Creekside 2, Gainesville 1
Middleburg 3, Bartram Trail 2
REGION 1-6A
Ponte Vedra 7, Paxon 3
Ridgeview 13, Stanton 0
REGION 1-5A
Baker County 8, Yulee 0
West Nassau 6, Suwannee 0
