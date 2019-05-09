High school softball: Middleburg, Oakleaf among first-round winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The first night of the high school softball state playoffs is in the books, with a major upset, too.

Middleburg had the victory of the night Wednesday, edging News4Jax Super 6 No. 4 Bartram Trail 3-2. Haleigh Wright had two hits for the Broncos, while Olivia Wilbur drove in two runs for Middleburg (12-13), which won its first playoff game since 2010.

A look at the results.



REGION 1-9A

Mandarin 5 University 4 (F/9)

Spruce Creek 4, Sandalwood 1

REGION 1-8A

Chiles 6, Atlantic Coast 4

Oakleaf 6, Tallahassee Lincoln 1

REGION 1-7A

Creekside 2, Gainesville 1

Middleburg 3, Bartram Trail 2

REGION 1-6A

Ponte Vedra 7, Paxon 3

Ridgeview 13, Stanton 0

REGION 1-5A

Baker County 8, Yulee 0

West Nassau 6, Suwannee 0



