High school softball: Rough start for area teams at state semifinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was a difficult day for area softball programs at the state semifinals.

University Christian fell to defending state champion Admiral Farragut 7-2 in the Class 3A semifinal game, and Peniel Baptist managed just one hit in a 10-0 loss in five innings to Academy at the Lakes in the 2A game.

Trinity Christian is the last local team in action on the opening day. The Conquerors face Oxbridge Academy at 6:05 p.m. in the Class 4A game.

For UC (20-5), Sophia Kardatzke struck out nine and was charged with just three runs in the circle. Nyah Morgan tripled and Jaleigh Harris added a double for UC.

Rylee Romay had the lone hit for Peniel (22-5) against Academy at the Lakes ace Lexi Kilfoyl, an Alabama signee. She struck out nine. The Warriors were making their first trip to the state semifinals.

Peniel, UC and Trinity were the first of six teams from the First Coast to play in Vero Beach this week.

Ridgeview plays Sebring on Thursday at 11:05 a.m. in the Class 6A semifinal.

Creekside faces Fort Myers at 1:35 p.m. Thursday in 7A.

Oakleaf faces Winter Springs at 4:05 p.m. on Thursday in the Class 8A semifinal.

