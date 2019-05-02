High school track and field: Area qualifiers for state championships at UNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The University of North Florida is ground zero for the best track and field athletes in the state on Friday and Saturday.

The high school state track and field meet returns to UNF for the sixth time.

UNF has hosted the event in 2012-15, and 2018. A slew of area athletes are qualified for the event, which is all four classifications staggered across both days.

On the boys side, Bolles distance runner Charles Hicks is a favorite in the 3200 meter run. He has the state’s best time in the event (8 minutes, 49.62 seconds).

For the girls, Laine Roberts of Bolles leads the state in the pole vault (3.93 meters).

Cost to attend the event is $11 in advance ($9 admission, $2 for parking). It is $14 if not purchased in advance ($12 admission, $2 for parking).

A glance at Friday’s heat sheets can be found here.

Saturday’s heat sheets can be found here.

A breakdown of when the events will be run over the two days is here.



Complete list of area qualifiers for the state track and field meet

CLASS 4A

Boys

200 adapted: Andrew Motley (Sandalwood)

800 adapted: Andrew Motley (Sandalwood)

Shot put adapted: Andrew Motley (Sandalwood)

200: Darius Lewis (First Coast); Connell Mosley (Mandarin)

400: Jacques Guillaume (Mandarin)

800: Jacques Guillaume (Mandarin)

3200: Will Livesay (Fleming Island)

110 hurdles: Glenn Rodgers (Fleming Island), Desmyn McCall (Sandalwood)

300 hurdles: Jadon Canady (Fletcher)

4x100: First Coast

4x400: Mandarin, Fleming Island

4x800: Fleming Island

High jump: Ezra McCollum (Fleming Island)

Pole vault: Harold Rolle (Sandalwood), Jhaylin Embry (Sandalwood)

Long jump: Jhaylin Embry (Sandalwood), Javontee Stephens (First Coast)

Triple jump: Anthony Taylor (Oakleaf)

Shot put: Jalen Rivers (Oakleaf), Cornelius Forrest (Sandalwood)

Discus: Garrett Rhoads (Mandarin), Kevin Watson (Lee)

Girls

800: Ajmone Myers (Mandarin)

1600: Mei Chiang (Fleming Island)

3200: Mei Chiang (Fleming Island)

100 hurdles: Dynia Lewis-Plum (Sandalwood)

4x100: Oakleaf

4x400: Fleming Island

4x800: Mandarin, Fleming Island

High jump: Tahja Peoples (Oakleaf)

Long jump: Loren Johnson (Oakleaf)

Triple jump: Sefakor Avevor (Sandalwood)

Shot put: Damoni Kelly (Mandarin)

Discus: Damoni Kelly (Mandarin)

CLASS 3A

Boys

Shot put adapted: Jericho Burroughs (White), Blake Donnelly (Creekside), Elijah Williams (White)

200 adapted: Jericho Burroughs (White), Elijah Williams (White)

800 adapted: Jericho Burroughs (White), Elijah Williams (White)

100: Alex Collier (OP)

200: Joseph Brown (Parker), Keanan Restall (OP)

400: Aaron Bell (Parker), Nicholi Brown (Stanton), Alex Collier (OP), Zack Nelson (Bartram Trail),

Chase Ruskin (Bartram Trail)

800: Kyle Reinheimer (Ponte Vedra), Johnathan Washington (Creekside)

1600: John Bear (OP), Matthew Ortiz (Creekside), Reinhardt Harrison (Nease), Kyle Reinheimer (Ponte Vedra)

3200: Bradley Ball (Nease), Antonio Romero (Ponte Vedra), Justin Tackling (Nease), Jahari White (Bartram Trail)

110 hurdles: David Bradford (White), Cyrus Ways (Nease)

300 hurdles: John Abate (OP), David Bradford (White), Aubrey Bryant (Paxon), Cyrus Ways (Nease)

Pole vault: Maxwell Abreu (Bartram Trail)

Discus: Andrew Bonday (Bartram Trail), Zane Humphreys (Bartram Trail)

Shot put: Zane Humphreys (Bartram Trail)

High jump: John Abate (OP), Carnell Hall (White), Bryce Quiett (Middleburg), William Shepeard (Bartram Trail)

Long jump: Craig Sinclair (Bartram Trail)

Triple jump: Craig Sinclair (Bartram Trail)

Pole vault: Matthew Quintal (Ponte Vedra), Jack Vranicar (Bartram Trail)

4x100: Columbia

4x400: Bartram Trail, Creekside, Orange Park, White

4x800: Bartram Trail, Creekside, St. Augustine, Stanton, White

GIRLS

100: Charity Campbell (Atlantic Coast), Makhaila Mills (Creekside)

200: Shaniya Berry (Paxon), Makhaila Mills (Creekside)

400: Timorlyn Foster (Nease)

800: Julia Deal (Ponte Vedra)

1600: Elizabeth Iliff (Creekside)

3200: Reilly Barber (St. Augustine), Naila Etique (Nease), Madison Niederriter (St. Augustine), Claire Openshaw (Creekside)

100 hurdles: Reighan Sheppard (Paxon), Anais Fultz (Bartram Trail)

300 hurdles: Carolina Minozzi (Bartram Trail)

4x100: Bartram Trail

4x400: Paxon, Ponte Vedra

4x800: Bartram Trail, Creekside, Paxon, Ponte Vedra

High jump: Hannah Klein (Bartram Trail)

Pole vault: Taylor Redden (Creekside)

Long jump: Carolina Minozzi (Bartram Trail)

Shot put: Qua’liyyah Taylor (Bartram Trail)

Discus: Destiny Basden (OP), Jacquelyn Wagner (Ponte Vedra), Qua’liyyah Taylor (Bartram Trail)

CLASS 2A

BOYS

100: Trai Cooper (Ridgeview), Carlton Gantt (Ribault), Damon Harris (West Nassau), Domictriess Robinson (Ribault), Jaylan Sessions (Palatka), Tracy White (Baker County)

200: Brent Bryant (Union County), Richard Coffey (Baldwin), Carlton Gantt (Ribault), Justin McKee (Episcopal), Domictriess Robinson (Ribault), Jaylan Sessions (Palatka), Trayvon Williams (Palatka), Tristan Willis (Menendez)

400: Jalil Jackson (Westside), Keon Muldrow (Ribault), Martin Odum (Union County), Fernando Suarez (Westside), Trayvon Williams (Palatka)

800: Xavier Green (Raines), Alex Guy (Keystone Heights), Elias Perez (Ridgeview), Chase Rivera (Bolles), Cole Rutkowski (Bolles), Fernando Suarez (Westside)

1600: Alex Guy (Keystone Heights), Alex Hastings (Bolles), Charles Hicks (Bolles), Joel Nesi (Ridgeview), Chase Rivera (Bolles), John Sorensen (Fernandina Beach)

3200: William Brady (Bolles), Alex Hastings (Bolles), Charles Hicks (Bolles), Kamren Khan (Bolles)

110 hurdles: Da’mon Daniels (Raines), Brandon Hendley (Westside), Harrison Robinson (Raines)

300 hurdles: Adontae Balfour (Bolles), Brent Bryant (Union County), Chris Sanders (Bolles), Eugene Vickers (Ribault)

4x100: Ribault

4x400: Bolles, Palatka, Raines, Westside

4x800: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Ribault, Ridgeview

High jump: Cameron Harris (Wolfson), Caleb Hayden (Baker County), Wesley Roberts (Palatka), Jaden Roy (Ridgeview), Edward Smith (West Nassau)

Triple jump: Tristan Willis (Menendez)

Pole vault: Patrick Coyle (Kenny), Aiden Dinsbeer (Bolles), Jackson King (Kenny), Hunter Merola (Suwannee)

Long jump: Cameron Harris (Wolfson), Caleb Hayden (Baker County), Tristan Willis (Menendez)

Shot put: Howard Ford (Raines), Marshall Gainer (Bolles), Dylan Lageman (Bolles), Emmanuel Robinson (Palatka), Carlton Skinner (Bolles)

Discus: Malik Brown (Yulee), Marshall Gainer (Bolles), Jordan Johnson (Raines), Dylan Lageman (Bolles), James Sheppard (Bolles)

GIRLS

100: Leiya Green (Raines)

200: Meghan Harris (Bradford), Jaylah Jackson (Wolfson), Kai’lyn Kirkland (Raines)

400: Meghan Harris (Bradford), Jaylah Jackson (Wolfson), Kai’lyn Kirkland (Raines), Kendall Kirkland (Raines)

800: Layne Rivera (Bolles)

1600: Elizabeth Csikai (Bolles), Helena Kummings (Bolles), Maxine Montaya (Bolles)

3200: Elizabeth Csikai (Bolles), Ella Mickler (Bolles), Maxine Montaya (Bolles)

100 hurdles: Corliss Holland (Raines), Auzjay Jones (Kenny)

300 hurdles: Diovinne Fells (Palatka), Corliss Holland (Raines), Kendall Kirkland (Raines), Shekinah Sanders (Bolles)

4x100: Bolles, Episcopal, Raines

4x400: Bolles, Raines

4x800: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Episcopal, Raines

High jump: Gabi Carter (Episcopal), Corliss Holland (Raines), Caroline Johnston (Episcopal), Mon’tayasia Jones (Suwannee), Dariniya Martin (Suwannee), Marisol Sinti (Kenny), Zoe Whaley (Ridgeview)

Triple jump: Meghan Harris (Bradford), Caroline Johnston (Episcopal), Dariniya Martin (Suwannee), Andrianna Walker (Suwannee), Emonei Wynn (Menendez)

Pole vault: Soraya Bata (Bolles), Alice Creed (Bolles), Caleigh Furyk (Bolles), Brianna Mays (Suwannee), Laine Roberts (Bolles), Emelia Rodriguez (Suwannee)

Long jump: Leiya Green (Raines), Caroline Johnston (Episcopal), Reagan Rawls (Episcopal), Emonei Wynn (Menendez)

Shot put: Kennedy Hill (Raines), Denae McClain (Ribault), Ta’Zarryia Poole (Palatka)

Discus: Katherine White (Kenny)

CLASS 1A

Boys

Shot put adapted; Jackson Gilreath (Florida Deaf)

100: Alex Bass (NFEI), Jalen Chance (Snyder), Nosaj Mitchell (Snyder)

200: Jalen Chance (Snyder), Max McClendon (UC), Corey McDaniels (SJCD), Johntay Moss (NFEI)

400: Jett Isley (SJCD), Ty’vorus Lawton (St. Joseph), Corey McDaniels (SJCD), Khalil McLaughlin (Snyder)

800: Benjamin Sharpe (Hilliard)

1600: Steven Cartwright (Providence), Brandon Peralta (Providence), Matthew Stratton (SJCD)

3200: Steven Cartwright (Providence), Ben Kailes (SJCD), Matthew Stratton (SJCD)

110 hurdles: Anthony Conner (Hilliard), Albert Williams (Snyder)

300 hurdles: Jacob Van Wieren (Trinity), Albert Williams (Snyder)

Long jump: Jalen Chance (Snyder)

High jump: Anthony Conner (Hilliard)

Triple jump: Jalen Chance (Snyder), Ty’vorus Lawton (St. Joseph), Albert Williams (Snyder)

4x100: Providence

4x400: Providence

4x800: Bishop Snyder, Providence, Trinity Christian

Pole vault: Jonah Casey (Providence)

Shot put: Tywuan Lee (Hilliard)

Discus: Joshua Luuxenberg (Trinity)

GIRLS

Shot put adapted: Nasua Williams (SJCD)

100: Germanie Bozeman (Trinity), Oceana Brown (Florida Deaf), Megan Murray (Providence), Kendall

Sage (SJCD)

200: Germanie Bozeman (Trinity), Oceana Brown (Florida Deaf), Alexandra Cleveland (UC), Kayla Cleveland (UC)

400: Alexandra Cleveland (UC), Lindy Langlois (Providence)

800: Halle Grzebin (Providence), Juliet Moody (SJCD), Laci Watford (UC)

1600: Gianna Forte (Snyder), Laci Watford (UC)

3200: Gianna Forte (Snyder), Laci Watford (UC)

100 hurdles: Kayla Cleveland (UC), Ashley Moore (Snyder), Ashley Ramos (Snyder), Courtney Sage (SJCD)

300 hurdles: Ashley Moore (Snyder), Courtney Sage (SJCD)

4x100: Harvest, Providence

4x400: Providence, St. Johns CD, Trinity Christian

4x800: Bishop Snyder

High jump: Alexandra Cleveland (UC), Madison Murray (Providence)

Pole vault: Madison Murray (Providence), Lilly Simonsen (Providence), Audrey Wuerffel (Harvest)

Long jump: Madison Murray (Providence), Megan Murray (Providence)

Triple jump: Madison Murray (Providence)

Shot put: Kayla Boyle (St. Joseph), Alana Lecointe (Snyder)

Discus: Kayla Boyle (St. Joseph), Alana Lecointe (Snyder)

