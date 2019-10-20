High school volleyball playoff field set

Bishop Kenny volleyball players celebrate a point during a Dig Pink match against Bolles on Tuesday night at BK. Kenny won 3-0 in the annual match that raises money and awareness for breast cancer.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - The high school volleyball playoffs are set.

The bracket using the new playoff qualifying procedure was unveiled on Sunday, with the usual programs represented. Perennial power Bishop Kenny, which won its 23rd consecutive title last week, opens as a No. 2 seed in Region 1-4A. The Crusaders have reached the state semifinals in 12 of 16 seasons under coach Suzanne Winkler.

Bolles reached the postseason for the 26th consecutive season when it earned a No. 8 seed in Region 1-4A.

Missing the state playoff field were Super 6 programs Mandarin, which finished 20-6 and lost to Bartram Trail in the District 1-7A final. The Mustangs finished 10th in the region. Fletcher went 20-5 and lost its district semifinal to Creekside and finished 10th in the region.

The new playoff system in Classes 2A-7A gave playoff berths to the district champs and then used a points system to seed the remaining teams in the region.

Wednesday's matches

Region 1-7A

5. Oviedo at 4. Bartram Trail

Region 1-6A

8. Creekside at 1. Tallahassee Leon

5. Ocala Forest at 4. Fleming Island

Region 1-5A

8. Fort Walton Beach at 1. Ponte Vedra

5. Lynn Haven Mosley at 4. Ridgeview

7. Middleburg at 2. Gulf Breeze

Thursday's matches

Region 1-4A

8. Bolles at 1. Santa Fe

6. Pensacola at 3. Yulee

7. West Florida at 2. Bishop Kenny

Region 2-4A

7. Menendez at 2. Dreyfoos School

Region 1-3A

8. Providence at 1. Ocala Trinity Catholic

5. Pensacola Catholic at 4. Episcopal

Region 1-2A

8. St. Johns Country Day at 1. Christ's Church

5. Ocala St. John Lutheran at 4. Eagle's View

Region 3-1A

Hilliard at Bell

Region 4-1A

Crescent City at Newberry



