High school volleyball playoffs: Opening round a tough one

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was an unforgiving opening round of the volleyball playoffs for area programs.

Seventeen schools opened the state playoffs on Wednesday and Thursday.

Only five teams remain — Bishop Kenny, Christ's Church, Menendez, Ponte Vedra and Yulee.

Four area winners came from Thursday night, Kenny, Christ's Church, the Falcons and Hornets.

The Crusaders continued to roll in the playoffs. Their sweep of West Florida was their 24th consecutive first-round victory. Menendez outlasted Dreyfoos 3-2, with a 16-14 win in the fifth. Christ's Church swept Eagle's View and Yulee topped Pensacola 3-1.

On Wednesday night, Super 6 regulars absorbed a rough one.

Fleming Island, the No. 1 team in the News4Jax poll, dropped its playoff opener to Ocala Forest, 3-0. No. 3 Bartram fell to Oviedo, 3-2. No. 4 Creekside was swept by Ocala Forest and No. 5 Ridgeview dropped a 3-1 match to Lynn Haven Mosley.

Fletcher and Mandarin, programs who were tied for sixth in our final Super 6 of the regular season, didn't qualify for the playoffs.

That leaves just No. 2 Ponte Vedra alive among Super 6 teams entering next week's second round. The Sharks swept Fort Walton Beach.

Up next, the Sharks will host Mosley in the Region 1-5A semifinals. Kenny will host Yulee in 1-4A. Menendez travels to Montverde in 2-4A

Volleyball playoffs

Regional quarterfinals

Region 1-7A

(5) Oviedo 3, (4) Bartram Trail 2 (22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 24-26, 15-10)

Region 1-6A

(1) Tallahassee Leon 3, (8) Creekside 0 (25-15, 26-24, 25-17)

(5) Ocala Forest 3, (4) Fleming Island 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-16)

Region 1-5A

(1) Ponte Vedra 3, (8) Fort Walton Beach 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-23)

(5) Lynn Haven Mosley 3, (4) Ridgeview 1 (25-20, 24-26, 25-20, 25-20)

(2) Gulf Breeze 3, (7) Middleburg 1 (25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22)

Region 1-4A

(1) Santa Fe 3, (8) Bolles 0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-15)

(3) Yulee 3, (6) Pensacola 1 (25-18, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19)

(2) Bishop Kenny 3, (7) West Florida 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-14)

Region 2-4A

(7) Menendez 3, (2) Dreyfoos School 2 (20-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-4, 16-14)

Region 1-3A

(1) Ocala Trinity Catholic 3, (8) Providence 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-18)

(5) Pensacola Catholic 3, (4) Episcopal 1 (18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21)

Region 1-2A

(1) Christ's Church 3, (8) St. Johns Country Day 0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-13)

(5) Ocala St. John Lutheran 3, (4) Eagle's View 1 (25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 25-12)

Region 3-1A

Hilliard at Bell, TBA

Region 4-1A

Newberry 3, Crescent City 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-7)



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.