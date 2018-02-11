3 Local boys' soccer teams advance to Regional Finals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three of our local boys’ soccer teams have advanced to the Regional Finals.

Class 4A: Fletcher took care of Creekside 4-1. Fletcher will host Niceville in the Regional Final.

Class 3A: Ridgeview beat Mantanzas 1-0. This is the Ridgeview’s deepest run into the state playoffs in school history. They'll make the long trip to Panama City to face Arnold in the Elite 8.

Class 2A: Bolles beat Episcopal 2-0.

Class 1A: Christ Church fell to Tallahassee Maclay 6-1. Maclay is looking for their second straight state title.



