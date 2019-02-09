4 Local schools advance to Regional Finals in girls soccer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Friday night Bolles, Bartram Trail, Ponte Vedra and St. Johns Country day all advanced to the regional finals of the girls high school soccer playoffs.

4A: Bartram Trail 4 Nease 2 – The Bears beat the Panthers twice in the regular season. That continued on Friday night. Next up Bartram Trail will face Niceville in the Regional Finals.

3A: Ponte Vedra 2 Stanton 1 (Final 2 OT) – What a game. It took two overtimes for the Sharks to advance. Next up Ponte Vedra will face Gulf Breeze in the Regional Finals.

2A: Bolles 4 Bishop Kenny 1 – Bolles swept the season series (3-0) against Bishop Kenny. Bolles will face South Walton in the Regional Finals.

1A: St. Johns Country Day 2 Maclay 0 – This game was a little closer than expected. Next up for the Spartans is Master’s Academy.

All four Regional Final games will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 12.



