4 Local teams advance to regional finals in boys soccer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday night we had the regional semifinals in girls high school soccer. Saturday night was the boys turn. Seven local schools were competing for a trip to the Regional Finals.

4A: Fletcher 2 Fleming Island 1 (F/2OT) - It took 2 overtimes for the Senators to advance. Next up they've got Leon who's ranked the number 2 team in the entire country.

3A: Ponte Vedra 2 Stanton 1 (F/SO) – Sharks have knocked the Blue Devils out of the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five years.

2A: Bolles 2 Episcopal 0 - Bolles has now won three straight over Episocopal. Next up for the Bulldogs is a long trip down I-10. They'll face Pensacola Catholic on Wednesday.

1A: St. John’s Country Day 1 Tallahassee Maclay 0 - St. John's Country day has both their girls and boys soccer teams in the regional finals. The Boys will travel to Orangewood Christian on Wednesday.



