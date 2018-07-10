Standard for Trinity Christian is state title or bust

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Anything short of playing for a State Championship is considered a failed season at Trinity Christian. From 2013-2016 the school won four straight State Titles.

The road back to Orlando this coming December won’t be an easy path for the Conquerors. Their preseason jamboree game is against southern Florida powerhouse Booker T. Washington. Trinity will then open their 2018 regular season against Braden River, whose only two losses last season were to Venice who won the Class 7A Championship.

“It’s going to bring out our weaknesses really quick,” said Verlon Dorminey, who has led Trinity Christian to a total of seven state titles. “We’re playing a really good football team. It will give us a gauge of what you have throughout the rest of the season.”

Over the years Trinity has become a factory for producing several players that go on to play in college and in some cases the NFL. Coaching such a talented roster also comes with its own set of unique challenges.

“It’s important to keep our locker-room together,” said Dorminey. “We meet every day. We have devotions every day. We talk about having character and things that are important outside of football.”

One of the ways Trinity is able to manage all the egos that come with recruiting rankings is that the players often times police themselves. By the time players reach their senior year they’ve learned what the expectation is and have had the opportunity to learn from their former teammates that have moved on to play at some of the biggest college programs in the country.

“I don’t really worry right now so much about the recruiting,” said senior running back Marcus Crowley, who is committed to play at Miami. “I just try to get better as a team. I want us to be one unit. Right now my focus is on winning state and then I’ll worry about going to college.”



