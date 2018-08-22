Bold City Showdown: Loyal Stingray still a Mustang at heart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As two high school football teams prepare for the Bold City Showdown, an assistant coach finds himself in the middle of an exciting and historic rivalry.

Michael Montemayor, defensive coordinator for the football team at Atlantic Coast High School, is now proud to be a Stingray despite growing up as a Mustang.

"It was different at first. The first year that I started coaching we started the season at Mandarin High School," Montemayor said. "The first game being on the visitor's side, being in the visitor's locker room was a completely different atmosphere than what I’m used to -- being on the home side, coming out of the home tunnel. But I’ve adjusted to it."

Montemayor, who also teaches drivers education, graduated from Mandarin in 2008 after proving himself to be a football standout. He hasn't forgotten or lost his connection to the Mustangs.

"My loyalty is here with Atlantic Coast, but my heart is with Mandarin. My name is on the (Mandarin High) gym wall. I still have teachers that I had classes with there. I have friends with siblings that are teachers there," he explained.

It was about three years after he graduated, in 2011, his Alma mater split into two schools, which created Atlantic Coast.

That split created a friendly rivalry that has grown stronger over the years.

So, helping to get his Stingrays ready to take on the Mustangs in Thursday night's Bold City Showdown is something Montemayor is excited about.

"Nothing beats starting school and having your rivalry right off the bat," Montemayor said.

The Bold City Showdown pregame starts at 7 p.m. Thursday with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m.

It will be the first time a Jacksonville high school football game will be televised live in high definition. Viewers can watch it on Channel 4, online at News4Jax.com or via the News4Jax app.

