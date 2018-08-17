Bubba, Atlantic Coast determined to break losing streak to Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rebuilding a program isn’t something that happens overnight. Last season Atlantic Coast went 2-11 in Jimmy Hill’s first year as head coach. Quarterback is the one position that can instantly get a football team back on the right path and the Stingrays feel they have the right guy in under center in Bubba Wohlgemuth.

“For a kid to come in amongst other kids who already know the [offensive] system, Bubba mastered the system in a few week,” said Hill. “We’re not a simple offense. We run multiple formations and motions.”

Wohlgemuth transferred from Fletcher to Atlantic Coast. He knew instantly what it would take to make an impression on his new teammates.

“When I first got here I made it a point to learn all of the plays, get the playbook under my belt and connect with the guys.” said Wohlgemuth. “I wanted to come in, be friendly and introduce myself to all of the guys but at the same time I’m the quarterback so I have to lead them."

It’s been three years since Atlantic Coast beat Mandarin. The two Rivals will square off in next Thursday’s Bold City Showdown. None of the Stingrays seniors know what it feels like to beat the Mustangs. The one exception is Wohlgemuth who never lost to Mandarin while playing at Fletcher.

“We just have to keep everything positive in all situations,” said Wohlgemuth. “We have to make sure to keep our spirits up and don’t get discouraged. Don’t think you can’t beat them just because you haven’t beat them.”

