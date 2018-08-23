Mandarin, Atlantic Coast ready for Bold City Showdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It may not be Friday Night Lights, but then again, it may be better than that.

For the very first time, a high school football game will be locally produced and broadcast in HD for the city of Jacksonville as the Mandarin Mustangs visit Atlantic Coast to take on the Stingrays live at 7 p.m. Thursday on WJXT, streaming on News4Jax.com and simulcast on 1010 XL.

"Getting our guys on TV, getting the brand of Atlantic Coast out there so people of Jacksonville can see us compete and play hard is great," said Stingrays head coach Jimmy Hill. "I want everyone to see our beautiful campus, our beautiful field, our booster club, I want to showcase our program."

Mandarin head coach Bobby Ramsay may be on the opposite side of the field as Hill on Thursday night, but they are on the same side as far as what this exposure can do for their kids and their programs.

"It is a great experience for the players," Ramsay said. "It is something that they will always be able to cherish and remember. It is great to promote the school and the program. It is nice to play in front of a bigger audience than you would normally play in front of, but I think the main part is that is will be a great experience for the players."

One of those players for Mandarin is new quarterback Carson Beck. The junior already has offers to play football at Alabama and baseball at Florida, but he said this is a game he has been thinking about all summer long.

"You are right there, focused week one," Beck said. "Summer kind of builds up to that kind of game. Maybe if it was at the end of the season or halfway through the season, you would start looking forward to that. That sets you up for some mental errors because you are too focused on that instead of the game right in front of you."

One can argue that three summers have built up to this game for Atlantic Coast. The Stingrays have not beaten their rival in three years. That's something that starting quarterback Bubba Wahlgemuth has at the front of his mind.

"It is going to be exciting, first game of the year and honestly there is a lot of pressure on us to beat Mandarin," said the Stingrays junior quarterback. "For the seniors that have been here all four years, they want to get that win at least once. So, there is a lot of pressure on us this year."

Kickoff between the Mustangs and the Stingrays is at 7:15 p.m.

