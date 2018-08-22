Mandarin High band prepares to pump up crowd at rivalry game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the Mandarin High School football team prepared for Thursday night's rivalry game against Atlantic Coast High School, another team at Mandarin High was busy perfecting their skills ahead of kickoff.

Inside the band room at Mandarin High, students have been preparing to pump up the crowd and play loud during the Bold City Showdown, which will be televised live on Channel 4.

The music keeps fans hyped, especially at an away game. That's why the band at Mandarin High has been working since this summer to nail every note.

From the music to the marching, every routine takes practice and hard work.

"You have to learn tempos, You have to learn music. It gets to the point where your music becomes muscle memory and you are not really thinking about it, you’re just marching and doing whatever you do," said Julian Johnson, a senior at Mandarin High. "And it is hard."

The band season started three weeks before the start of the 2018-19 school year.

With class back in session, band members have kicked it up a notch, practicing several times a week during and after school.

"It is pretty interesting to think about the football players memorizing all of their stuff because we are also on the same field that they are," Bryan Dowdell, a sophomore at Mandarin High said. "But we are memorizing a different set of movements and everything."

For Thursday’s away game at Atlantic Coast High, the band is focusing on what the kids call “stand tunes." They're the ones that band members say will get the entire student body up on their feet and dancing come Thursday night when the Mustangs take on the Stingrays.

