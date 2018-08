Tune in for Jacksonville’s first, live High-Definition broadcast, High School Football game on Thursday, August 23, 2018. The Bold City Showdown between the Mandarin Mustangs and the Atlantic Coast Stingrays kicks off at 7:15pm. You can watch the game live on WJXT, News4Jax.com, or by tuning into 1010XL 92.5FM.

Pre-Game coverage starts at 7pm followed by a Post-Game show after the game.

Special Thanks to:

Our Presenting Sponsors

Farah and Farah

Gate

Pre-Game and Post-Game Sponsor

Arlington Toyota

Duval County Public Schools

Mandarin High School

Atlantic Coast High School