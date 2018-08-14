WJXT and 1010XL present Bold City Showdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - WJXT, The Local Station, and 1010XL, in partnership with Duval County Schools, are proud to announce an exclusive prime-time kickoff to the 2018 high school football season.

Bold City Showdown brings Jacksonville the first-ever live, locally-produced, high school football game broadcast in HD on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. EST.

News4Jax sports anchor and reporter Cole Pepper will handle play-by-play with Joey Wiles, the former St. Augustine High School football coach, providing color commentary. Also providing sideline reports are 1010XL’s Lauren Brooks and 1010XL newcomer Lauren Rew. The crew will offer fans a wealth of background knowledge and an unprecedented live high school football game viewing experience.

As the Mandarin Mustangs take on the Atlantic Coast Stingrays, it has never been easier to tune in to the game. Live on WJXT and News4Jax.com, along with a radio simulcast on 1010XL, will allow fans to keep up with every touchdown as it happens.

“High School athletics has always been a cornerstone of 1010XL’s programming. Partnering with Channel 4 to broadcast the Bold City Showdown takes it to another level. I hope it’s just the start,” said 1010XL president and general manager Steve Griffin.

The Mustangs and Stingrays share an unmatched rivalry, seven years in the making. What once was one school, now competes as two -- all in the name of taking home the coveted trophy, the Principal’s Cup.

“We all know someone with kids in high school, and football is what drives this town,” said WJXT and WCWJ vice president and general manager Bob Ellis. “Channel 4 is thrilled to partner with 1010XL and give football enthusiasts unmatched high school coverage accessible wherever they are. It’s what being Jacksonville’s only true local station is all about.”

The Bold City Showdown starts with a 15-minute pre-game show with an overview of what’s to come and who to watch, followed by a post-game breakdown and highlights sponsored by Arlington Toyota.

Prep football coverage by WJXT is part of Channel 4’s ongoing commitment to sports and the local community. The Bold City Showdown replay will air on CW17 Saturday, Aug. 28 at 12:30 p.m. EST, as part of The Ticket lineup.

