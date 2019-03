JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Camille Hobby closed her high school career by receiving the state’s top honor in basketball. On Friday the Nease senior was named Florida’s Miss Basketball.

Hobby led the Panthers to a 30-1 record and a spot in the 7A state title game. She finished the year averaging 18 points, 11 rebounds and had 20 double-doubles.

“Camille has been a coach’s dream,” said Nease head coach Sherri Anthony. “She came to us with a great work ethic and love for the game, but the most impressive and inspirational thing about Camille is the growth we witnessed as a student athlete. She was willing to put the work in and she wanted to win with her teammates. Within a few months she was leaner, stronger, faster, a better defender, and better leader and teammate due to her commitment to the sport, her coaches, her teammates, and her school. She is also committed in the classroom which defines her overall. She wants to be the best at everything she sets out to do. We are proud of her and feel very grateful that God had our paths cross so we could be a blessing to one another on this journey to North Carolina State as a scholar athlete.”

Congrats to Nease senior Camille Hobby ⁦@Sports4Jax⁩ pic.twitter.com/TJaplIFmQW — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) March 22, 2019

Next season Hobby will be playing in the ACC for North Carolina State.

Hobby is just the fourth area star to earn Miss Basketball. She joins Ribault’s Rennia Davis (2017), Dorian Williams (2002) and Bartram Trail’s Steffi Sorensen (2006) to earn the honor.



