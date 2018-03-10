Creekside no match for Blanche Ely in 8A Championship game

Defense wins championships. It's something that just about every coach at every level of play has said at some point.

Defense is what earned Creekside the school’s first trip to the state title game. On Saturday the Knights defense had no answer for Blanche Ely.

Although Creekside led early on the Tigers dominated the second quarter and went on to win 77-54.

The Knights had no answer for Michael Forrest. Midway through the second quarter he knocked down a three-pointer from NBA range and got fouled on the play. Forrest led all scorers with 21 points.

Ely outscored Creekside 27-15 in the second quarter and held a 42-29 advantage at halftime.

The difference in the game came down to three point shooting. Ely knocked down 6-of-13 from downtown (46%) while Creekside only made one of their nine attempts (9%).



Creekside High School is your 2018 8A State Runner Up! We can't express in words how proud we are of the hard work and dedication you put in to this season! #KnightNation pic.twitter.com/JCYEdGqNdB — Creekside Athletics (@CreeksideATH) March 10, 2018

