High School

Creekside, Paxon advance to Regional Finals in High School baseball

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With wins on Saturday both (7A) Creekside and (6A) Paxon have advanced to the Regional Finals in high school baseball. 

Region 1-8A
Atlantic Coast got out to a 5-0 lead on Chiles. It was all Timerwolves from there. They scored the next 7 runs and would go on to win 10-6.

Region 1-7A
Back during the regular season Bartram Trail took two of three from Creekside. On Saturday the Knights got out to a 3-0 lead went on to beat the Bears 6-3. 

Region 1-6A 
It was all Eagles in the 6-A matchup between Paxon and Terry Parker. The Eagles scored seven runs in the third inning as they won 12-2. 

Region 1-5A

Going into Saturday, Bolles had won 15 straight contest. Suwannee ended that streak and the Bulldogs season by winning 3-1. 

