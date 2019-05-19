Creekside, Paxon advance to Regional Finals in High School baseball

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With wins on Saturday both (7A) Creekside and (6A) Paxon have advanced to the Regional Finals in high school baseball.

Region 1-8A

Atlantic Coast got out to a 5-0 lead on Chiles. It was all Timerwolves from there. They scored the next 7 runs and would go on to win 10-6.

Region 1-7A

Back during the regular season Bartram Trail took two of three from Creekside. On Saturday the Knights got out to a 3-0 lead went on to beat the Bears 6-3.

Region 1-6A

It was all Eagles in the 6-A matchup between Paxon and Terry Parker. The Eagles scored seven runs in the third inning as they won 12-2.

Region 1-5A

Going into Saturday, Bolles had won 15 straight contest. Suwannee ended that streak and the Bulldogs season by winning 3-1.

