FHSAA: 7 sports will have new playoff structure next year

The Florida High School Athletic Association voted 12-3 Monday to change the playoff structure and reduce the number of classifications for seven sports beginning in the 2019-20 school year.

The new plan also eliminates mandatory district games in volleyball, softball, baseball, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer.

District tournaments at the end of the year would still be held to determine a district champion with the champion making the playoffs.

However, the runner-up would no longer automatically qualify. The remaining playoff spots would be determined by MaxPrep rankings.

The seven sports affected will move to six classes next season with each classification being divided into four regions with 16 districts.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.