First Coast sending 3 HS QB's to Elite 11 competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last fall there were just over one million boys that played high school football. By rough estimate lets say 70-thousand of them play quarterback. Three of this year's attendees are from the First Coast.

Carson Beck of Mandarin, Jeff Sims of Sandalwood and Anthony Richardson out of Gainesville (Eastside) are all preparing for the Elite 11 by training with Denny Thompson of 6-Points QB training.

It's rare to have that much arm talent in a small area. Beck, Simms and Richardson are committed to Georgia, Florida State and Florida respectively.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.