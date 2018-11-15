Harvest Community falls short in 2A volleyball finals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All good things must come to an end. Harvest Community is the only school in the area that made it to the girls volleyball state championships. The Warriors bid for the first state title in school history came up short. On Thursday they fell to Geneva in straight sets (28-18, 25-17, 25-22).

Earlier this week head coach William Berdecia said that the post season was a realistic goal this year, but a state championship appearance wasn't something that he saw coming.

"Our goal was to get past our first round of regionals," said Berdecia who is in his 2nd year as the Warriors head coach. "We won the district last year, my goal this year was to get past that and improve from last season."

.@genevaschool wins the third and final set of the 2A #FHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championship. pic.twitter.com/rMiXWoQPOr — FHSAA (@FHSAA) November 15, 2018

Harvest Community finished the season with a 23-9 record.

