Impact Christian falls short in Class 2A Championship against Miami Christian

Impact Christian has a basketball program that’s been built from the ground up. The school won’t graduate its first senior class until later this spring.

In their first year in district play the Lions reached the Class 2A state title game. Their opponent Miami Christian proved to be too tough winning 59-46 on Tuesday.

After one quarter of play Impact held a 16-14 lead over Miami Christian. The second and third quarters were dominated by the Victors who outscored the Lions 26-11 over the two quarters.

Mike Cole led Impact with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Turnovers proved to the difference with Impact giving the ball away 22 times compared to only 13 by Miami Christian.



