Jax Wolverines playing for shot at rugby state title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Football will always be king here in the state of Florida. One sport that's quickly rising is rugby. Three years ago a program was started at Westside High School.

Over the last couple of years it's expanded to other schools here in the Jacksonville area. This season the Wolverines are off to an 8-0 start.

On Saturday they will be competing for a spot in the state championship game. The Wolverines will face Key Biscayne on 3 p.m. at Providence high school.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.