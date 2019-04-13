Jax Wolverines win 1st rugby State Title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three years ago a rugby program was started at Westside High School. Since that time the team has grown to include several other high schools here on the First Coast. On Saturday the Jax Wolverines won their first state rugby title.

Their 24-19 win over Cardinal Gibbons capped a perfect 10-0 undefeated season.

Rugby is a sport that is growing in popoularity. Check out the above video to find out how the Wolverines got to this point.

