Kickoff for Duval County high school football games moved up to 6 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In response to the latest violence outside a high school football game, Duval County Public School announced Thursday that most football games will kick off at 6 p.m. in the coming season.

The 2018 high school football season that opened with a triple-shooting outside the gates of the Lee at Raines game, and included numerous time changes at games throughout the season.

A shooting also occurred during the Ribault at Parker spring game and Duval County school leadership had said throughout the past year that it was reviewing plans to make games safer.

For the 2019-20 school year, varsity football games will be scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday or the night scheduled. The exception to this is the three games that will be played on Saturdays. This update comes from discussions with school and district leadership on how we can enhance the safety of our football games for our students and our community. We will continue to discuss proactive safety measures and share updates."

The change in start times comes more than two months before the regular season begins. And learning of the changes now was welcomed after schedules adjusting on the fly in 2018. Most coaches learned of the move when News4Jax asked them about it at Thursday’s 11-on event at the Jaguars’ Flex Field.

“To me, it’s not a drastic move. It’s just an hour back,” said Parker coach Char-ron Dorsey. “I feel like anything that’s safe for these kids at this moment in time I just feel like whatever’s safe for them is a great thing.”

Sandalwood coach Adam Geis, whose team faced Mandarin in a 3:30 game last year, said the move isn’t a substantial one for teams since they can plan for it now.

“I like it a lot I think there’s a lot less downtime, it’s still light out, still warm, even toward the end of the season when it gets colder,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it at all. I’m a big fan of it.”

First-year Atlantic Coast coach Michael Montemayor said that he understands the changes and the need to be proactive when it comes to safety.

“I’m more traditional. I love the 7 p.m. [kickoffs]. But again, we have to adapt. We have to adapt and we have to adjust to the times. And again, it’s all about the kids’ safety. Kids, and even the people that do come to the games to watch.”

