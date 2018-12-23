Local HS Football coach surprised with tickets to Super Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ever year the NFL gives away 500 Super Bowl tickets The awardees range from passionate fans, members of the military and high school football coaches.

That's where Kevin Sullivan comes in. He's spent nearly four decades coaching football on the First Coast. Sullivan coached at Jackson, Atlantic Coast and most recently Ed White. This Fall he retired from the sidelines.

Sullivan thought he was coming in for an interview to talk about his career. But on behalf of the NFL, News4Jax was able to present coach with tickets to Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.