High School

Local HS weight lifter breaks own record with 360 pound bench press

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Remember the name Mahailya Reeves. This young lady is going places. On Friday she broke a state record by bench pressing 305 pounds. 

On Saturday the Union County student shattered her own record. She bench pressed 360 pounds and it make it look easy. By the way she’s only 15-years old. Congrats to Reeves for the record as well as the Class 1A State Championship. 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.