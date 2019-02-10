Local HS weight lifter breaks own record with 360 pound bench press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Remember the name Mahailya Reeves. This young lady is going places. On Friday she broke a state record by bench pressing 305 pounds.

On Saturday the Union County student shattered her own record. She bench pressed 360 pounds and it make it look easy. By the way she’s only 15-years old. Congrats to Reeves for the record as well as the Class 1A State Championship.

Congratulations to @Mahailya3 of #UnionCounty on her record breaking 360 lb. bench press 🏋️‍♀️ @ the 🏆 1A #StateChampionships, shattering previous Unlimited class record setting 305 lb. lift from yesterday. She also set a record for total combined lift #recordsaremeanttobebroken pic.twitter.com/xDBeNk5hOm — FHSAA (@FHSAA) February 9, 2019

