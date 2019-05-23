Mosley prevents Paxon from advancing to Final Four

News4Jax.com

In baseball one inning can change everything. That was the case between Mosely and Paxon on Wednesday night. A win by the Golden Eagles would’ve sent them to the Final Four for the first time in 10 years.

After Mosley got on the board first, Paxon scored a pair of runs in their half of the second inning. Their 2-1 lead didn’t last long.

The Dolphins came in with only three losses on the season. They showed why in the fourth inning.

Jason Rudd drove in two runs to give Mosley a 4-2 lead. From there the floodgates opened. After three consecutive errors by the Golden Eagles they found themselves trailing 6-2.

A couple of batters later Trent Justice hit a two-run homer making the score 9-2. Mosely would score eight runs in the 4th inning.

The Dolphins would go on to win by a final score of 14-3.



