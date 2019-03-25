Oakleaf softball ranked #10 nationally

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Never satisfied. That is the mantra for this year's Oakleaf softball team.

The Knights have played for the state championship the last two years, winning in 2017 and losing to Orlando Hagerty 1-0 last year.

Oakleaf opened as a high school in 2011 and was competitive right away under head coach Christina Thompson. The Knights were district runner-ups in their first season and have made it to the playoffs every year.

"It's nice to see what this program has become," Thompson said before practice Monday. "When we first started we didn't have a senior class. It's been our goal to build every single year and keep climbing and keep getting better. It's nice to have a legacy of success."

For this year's seniors the challenge is to keep the legacy going. The Knights are currently ranked No. 10 in the Max Preps Top 25 national rankings.

"We're never satisfied," said Knights pitcher Cambria Arturo. "We are always looking to do better each game. We practice what we did wrong and we fix it."

Senior pitcher Madisyn Davis was even more confident when asked about living up to the legacy.

"This team can be just as special as the last two if not even more special."

The Knights just have to prove it on the field.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.