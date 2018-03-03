Palatka, Creekside advance to basketball Final 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Friday night four of our local boys’ basketball teams were one win away from reaching the Final 4. At the end of the night two were left standing.

In class 6A Palatka went on the road and knocked off Ridgewood by a final score of 64-51. Palatka will face Rickards in the State semifinals on Wednesday.

Rickards beat Ribault 66-51 for the right to meet in Palatka in the semifinals

In class 8A Creekside advanced to the final four for the first time in school history after beating Lincoln 51-47. Next up the Knights move on to face Winter Haven in the 8A semifinals next Friday.

Also in class 5A Bolles fell short against Pensacola Catholic losing 66-41.



