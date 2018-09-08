Peyton Manning, Riddell award Englewood football team with grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Englewood High School's football team is celebrating after winning a $10,000 grant from the Riddell Sports group.

The Duval County public school team was one of 1,400 that applied. Only 18 received the grant.

Star NFL quarterback Peyton Manning delivered the news to the team.

"Congratulations Rams. I am happy to be sending you this message as you have been chosen as a winner," Manning said in a recorded message.

The 18 winning teams span youth sports to college, and all demonstrated their commitment to playing football smarter and safer. Now, the Englewood Rams will be playing the 2018 season with new helmets.

"Ten-thousand dollars is a lot for new helmets ... but safety is of the utmost importance," said Tammie Talley, the district athletic director. "Its always great when we have organizations like Riddell that want to invest in youth and the safety of our student athletes."



The school's principal said the team will start wearing the equipment "very soon." Coaches want to make sure they have the right shade of gold for the helmets.

