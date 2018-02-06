Raines Football Honored on MaxPreps Tour of Champions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In December Raines ended their 20-year state title football drought by defeating Cocoa 13-10 to capture the Florida 4A state championship. The Vikings loss their season opener to Lee, 20-16, before reeling off 13 consecutive victories.

The Vikings finished the 2017 season ranked No. 102 nationally. On Tuesday the school was honored on the MaxPreps tour of champions.

"Each fall, over sixteen thousand varsity football teams take the field with the dream of winning a state title,” said Andy Beal, president and founder of MaxPrep. “Nationwide, the best-of-the-best qualify for recognition on The MaxPreps Tour of Champions. Together, with the Army National Guard, MaxPreps honors the most outstanding teams in the nation for their state championship performance and elite national level ranking. Congratulations to the William M. Raines Vikings’ players, coaches and fans for an amazing year and for earning the Army National Guard's national ranking trophy."

The Vikings other state title came in 1997 when the Vikings went undefeated in 14 games. Raines is one of 50 schools being honored on the MaxPreps Tour of Champions presented by the Army National Guard.

"This is quite awesome to be recognized nationally,” said Raines head football coach Deran Wiley, who also played at Raines in high school. With a large number of schools playing football, to be ranked number one-oh-two is an outstanding accomplishment for the school, the kids and the coaching staff. I'm overwhelmed and proud.”

