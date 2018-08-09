Ribault High helmet crisis averted ahead of football season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A helmet crisis that threatened the start of the Ribault High School football season was averted Thursday morning when the company tasked with reconditioning the team's helmets said an outstanding bill had been taken care of.

Riddell said in a statement Wednesday afternoon, that the school owed the company $14,387 from a 2017 apparel purchase for students and coaches. The company spokesperson said a Riddell representative agreed to recondition 92 helmets for the Trojans, despite the outstanding balance.

But when the school failed to agree to a payment plan for the $14,000 bill, Riddell decided not to release the helmet shipment.

According to the statement:

Riddell’s primary focus is advancing athlete protection. Riddell values its customers including our relationship with Ribault High School and Duval County Public Schools, but also needs to ensure we are compensated for our products and services.

But News4Jax heard from Riddell again Thursday morning, and the company said: “The customer paid the invoice for the helmet reconditioning, including next day air shipping.” Riddell's spokesperson said the helmets should be delivered to the school by midday on Friday.

That would be in time for the Trojans' jamboree matchup with University Christian, but it's unclear if the team will play that night.

A DCPS spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday that the district expected the helmets would be delivered before the regular season begins Aug. 23. She said the district is reviewing the matter to see if appropriate procedures were followed.

News4Jax is working to learn exactly where the money came from to pay the helmet reconditioning bill.

Riddell said the apparel invoice remains unpaid, but the district is working with the company to resolve that issue as well.

