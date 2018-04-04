Ridgeview's Tristan Autrand isn't your average baseball team manager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ridgeview High School is home to the largest special needs program in Clay County. Tristan Autrand is part of their post graduate transition academy which gives students the opportunity to learn valuable job skills that will enable them to be successful in the workplace.

Baseball has always been his first love. By title Autrand is the Panthers team manager but he’s easily one of the most popular guys on the Ridgeview Baseball team.

Recently Panthers head coach John Sgromolo and Keystone Heights head coach Alan Mattox combined to give Autrand a chance to live out a lifelong dream.



