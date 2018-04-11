Spring signing days kick off with 11 student-athletes at Bolles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Eleven student-athletes from the Bolles School kicked off the spring signing period by putting pen to paper, accepting college scholarships to play sports at the next level.

Six different sports were represented in a ceremony on campus Wednesday morning including baseball, basketball, golf, track & field as well as swimming and diving.

The perennial Florida state champion swimming and diving team had six sign letters of intent Wednesday including Jake Adcock, accepting a scholarship to swim at Florida. Adcock says the pedigree and success of swimmers from Florida in the past helped him decide on the Gators.

"A lot of Florida guys have become very successful," said Adcock who swam the 50 and 100 butterfly as well as the 100 free at Bolles. "Just to be able to follow in their footsteps is a great opportunity for me as a swimmer. To be able to go after them, I'm really excited about that."

In the fall signing period, the Bulldogs had three different student athletes choose to play sports for United States service academies. John Bowers continues that streak for Bolles as he signed his letter of intent to the U.S. Naval Academy for track and field. Service to the country is nothing new for Bowers and his family. He says he is happy to continue that tradition in Annapolis.

"It is a five-year commitment after graduating from college and it is really exciting for me," said Bowers. "I came to that decision because I have a military history in my family. My dad was in the Air Force, my uncle is in the Marines, and I just knew that I wanted to serve my country and doing that at the Naval Academy was just the place for me."

Here is a list of all of the Bolles School college athletic commitments:

Baseball: Nathan Skinner-Dartmouth College

Boys Basketball: Mackie Garwood-Sewanee

Boys Golf: Will Levinson-Sewanee, Dragon Theam-LaSalle University

Boys Swimming & Diving: Jake Adcock-Florida, Anthony Carbone-Sewanee, Sebasitan Enriquez-American University

Girls Swimming & Diving: Edie Bates-Emory University, Emily Parks-DePauw University, Tai Tai Scherer (diving)-Whittier College

Boys Track & Field: John Bowers-U.S. Naval Academy

