St. Johns C.D. girls soccer wins 7th straight state title

DELAND, Fla. - St. Johns Country Day beat Miami Country Day 6-0 Wednesday night to win their seventh consecutive FHSAA 1A girls soccer championship.

The win was the 70th consecutive victory for the Spartans.

Kamy Loustau started the scoring early for the Spartans scoring off a header in the fourth minute after a long throw in by Payton Walton.

Payton Crews continued her hot play, scoring in the 17th minute, to make it 2-0. Crews scored in her last 10 games. The Spartans led 2-0 at halftime.

In the first minute of the 2nd half, Crews scored again off a beautiful centering pass from Abbey Newton.

Kamryn Towers added a goal in the 44th minute to increase the advantage to 4-0.

FSU signee Kirsten Pavlisko knocked home her 16th goal of the year in the 54th minute, off another beautiful assist from Newton, to make it 5-0.

Newton, an LSU signee, finished off the scoring with her 35th goal of the year in the 56th minute.

The Spartans finish the season 26-0.

