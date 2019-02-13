St. Johns Country Day boys soccer team looking to match success of girls team

ORANGE PARK, FL. - There aren't many situations where a girls team completely overshadows the boys team. Such is the case at St. Johns Country Day. Over the past decade the girls soccer team has been one of the most dominant programs in the state of Florida. This year the boys have reached the regional finals for the first time since 2005.

On Wednesday they'll face Orangewood Christian for a trip to the Class 1A Final Four.

The boys don't have to look very far for advice on how to prepare for this round of the playoffs. The Spartans girls soccer has won seven straight state titles.

"There's definitely some trash talking with the girls thinking they're better than us," said Spartants goalkeeper Jared Marsano. "It's finally our turn where we can get past their level."

