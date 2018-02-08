Stanton Girls' Soccer out to finish what they started last year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A year ago the Stanton Girls’ soccer team loss to Merritt Island in the Class 3A state title game. The Blue Devils didn’t just lose they fell in penalty kicks.

Fast forward 12 months later and Stanton is back in the playoffs and ready to finish what they started in 2017. On Friday the Blue Devils will face Ponte Vedra in the Regional Semifinal.

“Throughout the whole year our goal has been to work hard and get through these games,” said Blue Devils left back Lindsay Schmitt. “We just need to focus on the game ahead of us because the next game isn’t guaranteed.”

It’s hard to lose games when you don’t give up goals. This season Stanton has allowed a total of five goals.

“It all starts with the keeper and her telling people where to go,” said Blue Devils midfielder Naja Ashman. “Communication is key so with our keeper starting it off it flows from our backline to our midfield to our forwards and having everybody drop back in and help.”



