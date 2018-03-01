Stoneman Douglas baseball team to play in Jacksonville tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Stoneman Douglas High School baseball team will play its first tournament of the season March 9-10 at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

It will be just under a month since the deadly mass shooting Feb. 14 that took the lives of 17 adults and children at the Parkland high school, thrusting it into the national spotlight.

Tournament host Trinity Christian Academy wants Jacksonville to "roll out the red carpet" for the Eagles, and is asking everyone who comes to the tournament to wear the Stoneman Douglas school colors of maroon and silver.

"We want to sell out this game and make it like a home crowd for them," the Conquerors said in a post on the Ben Watkins Tournament of Champions Facebook page.

The game was scheduled months ago, and Trinity Christian said "it is no coincidence" that its school and its city now have a chance to show their heart and support for the survivors.

The game is set for 5 p.m. March 9, and tickets cost $10.

All proceeds will be donated to Stoneman Douglas High School to help with victim relief efforts, Trinity Christian said.

"Let’s show the players, coaches, families, and all residents of Parkland, Florida that we stand in support of them! #StandforStoneman," Trinity's website said.

The tournament includes local teams University Christian, Bolles and Nease High.

Even though no Duval County Public Schools are involved in the tournament, the district caught the spirit of Trinity Christian's effort and said it wants to spread the word and fill the stands for Stoneman Douglas.

Tickets can be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/events/22853 or from a link on the Duval County Public Schools website: www.duvalschools.org.

