Top-ranked runners square off at Bolles track meet

Jacob McLeod takes 1st place in 3,200-meter; Charles Hicks finishes 2nd

By Colette DuChanois - Web producer, Robert Brown - Producer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Bolles School's Bulldog Classic track meet Friday attracted 47 schools, with more than 1,200 competing.

The featured event was the boys 3,200-meter.

Top-ranked runners Charles Hicks from Bolles and Jacob McLeod from Trinity Christian School in Dublin, Georgia, squared-off once again.

When the race started, Hicks had the lead and kept it for a couple of laps. But then McLeod, who was close behind, took the lead away from Hicks without looking back.

McLeod finished the race in first place.

"I had to go out hard because I knew he was going to come after me," McLeod told News4Jax afterward. "Charles is a strong runner and he’s a tough guy."

Hicks got second place.

"(McLeod is) such a talented runner. It was just a blessing to have him out there," Hicks said. "I was trying to get him at the end, but he was fighting just as hard and it was just a great race to be a part of."

McLeod's time, 9:03.44, is the fastest time in the nation on an outdoor track for a high school athlete.

