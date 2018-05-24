Trinity Christian falls to Westminster in 4A softball State Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In both 2016 and 2017 Trinity Christian saw their season end in the 4A state semifinals. The Conquerors got one step further in 2018 but came up short losing 6-1 to Westminster Christian during Wednesday’s 4A title game.

The Conquerors trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth until Amaya Ross smashed an RBI triple off the wall in left-center-field that tied the game at one.

Westminster Christian responded with five runs in their half of the sixth inning, clinching back-to-back state championships for the first time in school history.

Trinity Christian finished with a 19-11 record which is their best mark in school history.

West Nassau Falls to Defending Champs

West Nassau drew the tough assignment of facing three time defending champ Coral Springs Charter in the class 5A state title game. The Warriors got a late run but it was't enough as they fell to 4-1 to the Panthers. Skylar Whitty had five strikeouts and only allowed one earned run for the Warriors. West Nassau finishes their season (24-7) as the state runner up for the second time since 2015.

Clay No Hit

The Blue Devils playoff run came to an end after their 5-0 loss to Land O’Lakes in the 6A state semfinals. Clay starting pitcher Morgan Crutcher did her best to keep the game close with five strikeouts. All five of the runs scored by Land O’Lakes were unearned. Offensively Clay had no answer for Gators starter Callie Turner. The Blue Devils were held without a single hit.

